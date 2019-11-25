JNU administration constitutes committee for finding solution to hostel issues

education

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 11:50 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Sunday said that a High-Level committee has been constituted by competent authority to get suggestions from the student representatives on finding a solution to the hostel issues.

A circular issued by the JNU said, “This is for the information of all concerned that a High-level committee has been formed by the competent authority to get suggestions from the student representatives on finding a solution to the hostel issues.”

The names of seven members of the Committee are Professor Rana P Singh, Professor Ashwini Mohapatra, Professor Girish Nath Jha, Professor Pawan Kumar Dhar, Professor Umesh A Kadam, Professor Vandana Mishra, and Dr Neeraj Samajdar, the circular said.

The students went on a protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike.