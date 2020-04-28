JNU to conduct webinar on ‘Leadership lessons through Ramayana’

education

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:23 IST

In a bid to engage students in something productive, Jawaharlal Nehru University will be organising a special webinar on ‘Leadership lessons from Ramayana’. The Vice Chancellor of the varsity Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala claimed that even Mahatma Gandhi had said that Lord Rama alone is his lord and master.

“Mahatma Gandhi emphasised how Lord Rama taught us to uphold truth, justice, equality even under adverse circumstances, there is a great deal to learn from Ramayana to enrich our lives particularly during these challenging times of coronavirus,” Mamidala said. “JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome,” he added.

The webinar will be organised on May 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be taken by Professor Santosh Kumar Shukla from JNU’s School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and Professor Mazha Asif from School of Language, literature and cultural studies. The webinar though will only be available for students and faculty of the varsity.

Earlier the university had organised a webinar on challenges and solutions to COVID-19. Over a thousand people including many from foreign countries had reportedly participated in that webinar.