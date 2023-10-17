Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked sixth best in the country in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024, result of which was announced recently.

KIIT ranked 6th best Indian university in THE World University Rankings 2024

Along with eighteen other Indian universities, KIIT has featured in the 601-800 cohort of the global list.

“With a diverse student body of 40,000 representing all States of India and 65 foreign countries, KIIT is emerging as an international hub for quality professional and technical education. Despite being a young institution – 26 years as an institution and 19 years as a university - it has achieved impressive positions in international and national rankings of higher education institutions,” KIIT said in a recent press release regarding their performance in THE rankings.

In India, KIIT is the 16th best university as per NIRF rankings 2023 and NAAC has accredited it with the A++ grade.

Overall, 91 HEIs from India have featured in this year’s THE World University Rankings.

This year’s rankings included 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The new WUR 3.0 methodology used by the rankers this year included 18 indicators that measured institutions’ performances in five key areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

