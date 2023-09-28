News / Education / THE World University Rankings 2024 out, list of Indian varsities in top 1,000

THE World University Rankings 2024 out, list of Indian varsities in top 1,000

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 28, 2023 08:52 AM IST

This time, THE has considered 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions for ranking.

Times Higher Education (THE) has announced results of the 2024 edition of World University Rankings. This time, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has featured in the 201-250 bracket.

THE World University Rankings 2024 announced (timeshighereducation.com)
THE has considered 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions for 2024 rankings.

Four Indian varsities – Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences – are in the 501-600 bracket.

Here is the complete list of Indian Universities that are among top 1,000 in THE World University Rankings 2024:

201-250IISC Bangalore
501-600Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
601-800
Alagappa University, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Bharathiar University, IIT Guwahati, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIT Patna, IIIT Hyderabad, Jamia Hamdard, Jawaharlal Nehru University, KIIT University, Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIT Rourkela, NIT Silchar, Punjab University, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, VIT University
801-1000Amity University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BITS Pilani, Institute of Chemical Technology, University of Delhi, Delhi Technological University, IISER Pune, IIT Gandhinagar, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, JNTU Anantapur, Jaypee University of Information Technology, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Lovely Professional University, NIT Trichy, UPES, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

In the global list, UK's University of Oxford is in the top spot, followed by Stanford University and MIT in second and third places. Check complete rankings here.

