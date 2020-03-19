e-paper
Lok Sabha debates Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill

Lok Sabha debates Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik.
Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik.(HT file)
         

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on a bill that seeks to declare the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance.

Ayush Minister Shripad Naik moved the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 for passage in the House.

The bill provides for conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus Jamnagar - Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shri Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences including Pharmacy Unit.

It provides for subsuming the Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy Education and Research into the Department of Swasthvritta of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda.

Naik said the bill will help boost research to bring out hidden capabilities of Ayurveda. Growth of Ayurveda will also help in bringing down expenditure on health, he said.

Participating in the debate, Congress member Shashi Tharoor said Ayurveda products were used in 77 per cent of Indian homes and its exports were growing.

He said Ayurveda has a lot to offer to the world and it lays thrust on human wellness rather than only on the treatment of symptoms.

He laid thrust on credible documentation of research and said it should be of international standards.

Referring to the rich tradition of Ayurveda in Kerala, he said the government should set up a national institute of medicinal plants for cutting edge research in the area.

The member said there should not be “selective conferment of national importance” and what has been done for Gujarat should be done for Kerala.

Tharoor also said there was no clarity on what constitutes an institute of national importance.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that elevation of the institute to the status of Institution of National Importance will provide it with the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses in Ayurveda as per national and international demand and adopt advanced evaluation methodology.

It said conferring the status of Institute of National Importance will also facilitate bringing together in one place educational facilities of the highest order for the training of personnel in all important branches of Ayurveda, including pharmacy and make an in-depth study and research in the field of Ayurveda.

