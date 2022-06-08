Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2022: List of sites for Maharashtra board results
education

Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2022: List of sites for Maharashtra board results

Maharashtra HSC result 2022 declared. Here is the list of official websites where candidates can check their results
Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2022: List of sites for Maharashtra board results(HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 01:13 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra HSC results 2022 has been announced. Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Students can check their results on the board websites using their roll number and mothers' name. Maharashtra HSC result 2022 LIVE Updates.

This year, 94.22 % students have cleared the HSC exam in Maharashtra. The number is 5.41 percentage points lower than last year.

Official websites to check Maharashtra Class 12th result 2022, as informed by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, are: mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in. In addition to these, results will also be available on some unofficial websites. 

Maharashtra HSC result 2022 direct link

Confirming the Maharashtra HSC results 2022 date and time, Gaikwad on June 7 tweeted: “Results for HSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on 8th June at 1 pm.”

HSC exams in Maharashtra were held offline following COVID precautions from March 4 to April 7, after a year's gap. Last year, MSBSHSE and many other boards had to cancel their exams amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 

As many as 14,85,191 students had registered for HSC exams this year, of whom 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students.

