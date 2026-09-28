Maharashtra Public Service Commission postpones State Services Main Exam 2026 amid review demands

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday announced its decision to postpone the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled for October 3 amid protests by aspirants over the alleged question paper leak.

MPSC aspirants and students during a protest march against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, in Pune, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. (PTI)

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The MPSC also postponed the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination.

The commission has also decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025.

Why did MPSC postpone civil services exams

The commission's decision came after candidates and student organisations submitted objections regarding the evaluation of the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination 2025.

MPSC aspirants also held protests over the alleged question paper leak in the drug inspector examination and concerns over exams conducted by the commission.

The civil services exam body said it had received requests from students, parents, student organisations and elected representatives, seeking postponement of the State Services Main Examination 2026.

A high-level panel headed by senior bureaucrat V Radha is reviewing the existing examination system, the MPSC said. The committee has held detailed discussions with candidates and other stakeholders and examined best practices followed elsewhere.

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{{^usCountry}} The panel is expected to submit its recommendations on an ideal examination system shortly, the commission said. When will MPSC conduct exams {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel is expected to submit its recommendations on an ideal examination system shortly, the commission said. When will MPSC conduct exams {{/usCountry}}

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The commission said revised dates of the State Services Main Examination 2026, Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination will be announced in a separate notification.