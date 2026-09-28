Maharashtra Public Service Commission postpones State Services Main Exam 2026 amid review demands

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday announced its decision to postpone the State Services Main Examination 2026, scheduled for October 3 amid protests by aspirants over the alleged question paper leak.
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The MPSC also postponed the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination.
The commission has also decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025.
Why did MPSC postpone civil services exams
The commission's decision came after candidates and student organisations submitted objections regarding the evaluation of the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination 2025.
MPSC aspirants also held protests over the alleged question paper leak in the drug inspector examination and concerns over exams conducted by the commission.
The civil services exam body said it had received requests from students, parents, student organisations and elected representatives, seeking postponement of the State Services Main Examination 2026.
A high-level panel headed by senior bureaucrat V Radha is reviewing the existing examination system, the MPSC said. The committee has held detailed discussions with candidates and other stakeholders and examined best practices followed elsewhere.
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The panel is expected to submit its recommendations on an ideal examination system shortly, the commission said.
When will MPSC conduct exams
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The panel is expected to submit its recommendations on an ideal examination system shortly, the commission said.
When will MPSC conduct exams
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The commission said revised dates of the State Services Main Examination 2026, Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination will be announced in a separate notification.
Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.