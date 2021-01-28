IND USA
Manipur govt warns of action against absent teachers at schools, colleges

PTI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Representational image. (HT file)

The Manipur government on Thursday warned teachers and other staff of schools and colleges of action if they are found absent during working hours.

Schools for students of classes 9-12 and colleges reopened in the state on Wednesday.

Education Minister S Rajen Singh said that appropriate action will be taken against teaching and non-teaching staff found absent.

"Surprise visit to schools and colleges will continue in order to ensure strict compliance," Singh told reporters after visiting various schools in the Imphal West district

The education department has already distributed medical kits, including face masks, soaps and detergents, to schools and colleges as a precautionary measure, he added.

The minister also appealed to the teachers, guardians and students to cooperate with the government on reopening of educational institutes in the state.

