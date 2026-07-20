National Testing Agency, NTA announced the NEET UG Result 2026 last week. Aanvi Saxena, a student of Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, has emerged as one of the country's top performers in NEET UG 2026, securing All India Rank (AIR) 41 and ranking 10th among girls nationwide.

Meet NEET 2026 AIR 41 Aanvi Saxena: The Amity student who turned planning into success

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Her success did not involve any secret formula but a combination of meticulous planning, disciplined execution, and unwavering perseverance. She credits her school's Synchro program and supportive teachers for keeping her motivated throughout the demanding preparation journey.

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While speaking to HT Digital, Aanvi spoke about her hardships while preparing, her daily routine, preparation strategy, and her future ambitions. Check them out.

1. What do you think were the three biggest factors behind your success, and how did your school, Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, contribute to your journey?

In my opinion, the three biggest factors behind my success were proper planning, disciplined execution, and the willingness to keep going despite challenges. Amity International School Pushp Vihar and Synchro program played a significant role in keeping me motivated throughout my journey. Whenever I felt low or needed help with a particular topic, the faculty was always available to provide guidance and clear my doubts promptly.

2. Can you take us through your daily routine during the peak months of your preparation? How did you balance school, coaching, self-study, revision, and relaxation without feeling overwhelmed?

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{{^usCountry}} During the peak months, I focused on solving as many mock papers as possible to gain exposure to a wide variety of questions. Planning my schedule two weeks in advance helped me to achieve my short-term goals in a structured manner without feeling overwhelmed. This approach allowed me to balance school, coaching, self-study, revision, and relaxation effectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the peak months, I focused on solving as many mock papers as possible to gain exposure to a wide variety of questions. Planning my schedule two weeks in advance helped me to achieve my short-term goals in a structured manner without feeling overwhelmed. This approach allowed me to balance school, coaching, self-study, revision, and relaxation effectively. {{/usCountry}}

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3. NEET preparation is often described as a marathon rather than a sprint. What was your study strategy throughout the year? Did you follow a specific timetable or adapt your plan as the exam approached?

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I completely agree that NEET preparation is more of a marathon than a sprint. I strongly believe that effective planning is the key to achieving any goal. Throughout my preparation, I planned my schedule for the next two weeks well in advance and made it a point to follow it consistently. This practice helped me stay on top of my studies while also giving me a sense of accomplishment at the end of each day. It made me feel productive and motivated. I believe that these small, consistent efforts are the building blocks of significant achievements.

4. Every aspirant faces difficult phases, whether it's low mock test scores, self-doubt, or burnout. Did you experience any such moments, and how did you overcome them to stay motivated and consistent?

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Yes, difficult phases are an inevitable part of such a long and demanding journey. There were times when I felt disappointed with my mock test scores, especially when they fell below my own expectations. However, I always focused on improving myself rather than comparing myself with others or giving in to peer pressure.

I also experienced periods of burnout. To overcome them, I would go for short evening walks, listen to music, or spend some quiet time with myself. These activities helped me recharge, regain my focus, and return to my preparation with renewed energy.

5. Mock tests and revision play a crucial role in NEET preparation. How did you analyse your mistakes after each test, and what techniques helped you improve your accuracy and time management?

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Mock tests were an integral part of my preparation journey. After every test or practice paper, I carefully analyzed my mistakes and noted down important or tricky questions. I regularly revised these notes, which helped strengthen my concepts, improve my accuracy, and avoid repeating the same mistakes in the final examination.

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6. Now that you have achieved such an outstanding rank, what are your future aspirations? Which medical field or speciality interests you the most, and what inspired you to pursue medicine?

Cardiology is the field that inspires me the most. I aspire to become an excellent cardiac surgeon and contribute to improving patients' lives through advanced medical care. The opportunity to make a meaningful difference in people's health and well-being is what inspired me to pursue medicine.

7. Looking back, is there anything you would have done differently during your preparation? Are there any common mistakes that you think NEET aspirants should avoid?

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I am happy and satisfied with my journey, and I do not think I would have done anything differently during my preparation. One common mistake that aspirants should avoid is studying without a structured plan. Instead, create a realistic timetable, set clear goals, and follow the plan consistently and sincerely.

8. Thousands of students are already preparing for NEET 2027 and beyond. Based on your experience, what practical advice would you give them on staying disciplined, managing stress, and preparing effectively for the exam?

My advice would be to stay consistent and trust the process. There may be times when your mock test scores decline, but do not let temporary setbacks discourage you. Stay focused on your goal and keep moving forward. Practice regularly, take short breaks to recharge, and maintain a positive mindset. Consistent efforts over time will always yield results. Remember, small daily improvements eventually lead to extraordinary achievements.

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