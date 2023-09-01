MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 declared at mpresults.nic.in, here's direct link

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board class 10th supplementary examination can check the results through the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their high school certificate examination (HSC) or 10th Class Supplementary Result - 2023 through their roll number and application number.

MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Check Now on mpbse.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MP Board Class 10 supplementary examination was held from July 18 to July 27, 2023.

MP Board class 10th Supplementary result 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Examination Results - 2023”

Key in your login details

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 and 12 board exam results were released on May 25, 2023, by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Class 10 has a pass percentage of 63.29%, while Class 12 has a pass percentage of 55.28%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}