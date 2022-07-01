MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2021. The admit card for mains examination can be downloaded by all appearing candidates on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

The main examination for combined paper will be conducted on July 9, 2022, PSI Paper II will be conducted on July 17, STI Paper II will be conducted on July 24 and ASO Paper II will be conducted on July 31, 2022.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of MPSC by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2021

MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC Subordinate Services Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPSC.