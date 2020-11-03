e-paper
MSBTE final result of summer 2020 exams declared, here’s direct link

MSBTE Summer Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Tuesday announced the Summer 2020 results on its official website at msbte.org.in.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:22 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MSBTE final results declared 2020
MSBTE final results declared 2020(PTI)
         

MSBTE Summer Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Tuesday declared the Summer 2020 results on its official website. The final year, final semester and backlog candidates who have taken the exam can check their MSBTE Summer 2020 result on the official portal of MSBTE at msbte.org.in.

MSBTE Summer 2020 result direct link

MSBTE had conducted the final year and backlog summer 2020 exams in online mode (MCQ based) from October 6 to 17.

How to check MSBTE Summer 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MSBTE at msbte.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Summer Result 2020

Step 3: Key in your enrolment number or sear number and submit

Your MSBTE final year/semester summer exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

