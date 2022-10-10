NCERT recruitment 2022: Apply for 292 faculty positions at ncert.nic.in

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited application for 292 faculty positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 28.

NCERT recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 292 vacancies.

Vacancies details:

Professor: 40

Associate Professor: 97

Assistant Professor: 155

NCERT recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS are required to pay a fee of ₹1000. Women candidates and applicants belonging to SC/ST/PWD are exempted from payment of fee.

NCERT recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ncert.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advertisement for filling up of 292 Faculty Positions (Apply Now)”

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print out for future reference.

