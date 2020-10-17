NEET results 2020: Four students from Maharashtra make it to top 50

education

NEET results 2020: After hours of wait, the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental courses was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Friday.

This year, four students from Maharashtra made it to the top 50 rank. 18-year-old Ashish Zantye from Malwan in Sindhudurg district became the state topper this year with his 710 out of 720 score, bagging the all India 19th rank. While he studied at his junior college on weekdays, on weekends Ashish travelled to Goa to prepare for his entrance exam with a local coaching institute.

“Many students in Malwan prepare for all India entrance exams by travelling to Goa over the weekends, so did I. My focus was on performing well in class 12 boards as well as NEET. I hope to bag a seat either in AIIMS, Delhi or KEM, Mumbai for my MBBS degree,” said Ashish. His mother is a gynaecologist and his father is a physician. “Right now my focus is to do well in undergraduate degree and after that, I’ll either pursue higher education in radiology or in non-clinical field, including research,” added Ashish.

The other names in the top 50 ranks included that of Tejomoy Vadiya, Parth Kadam and Abhay Chillarge at 43rd, 45th and 46th ranks respectively.

This year had amounted to the highest registrations ever received by NTA with 15.97 lakh candidates registering for the exam. However, only 13.66 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 7.71 lakh students have now qualified for admissions.

Like the past few years, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of registered candidates for the national medical entrance test with 2.27 lakh students registering for the test out of which 1.95 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. However, only 79,974 students out of these have qualified for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental seats, the lowest amongst all states in India.

The qualifying criteria for aspirants in the open category stood at the 50 percentile this year as well. The eligibility for other reserved categories including Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) stands at 40 percentile and above. The cut-offs to qualify for the exam increased marginally from 119 in 2018 to 134 this year.

While results were released late in the day, NTA had released the final answer key for the entrance exam in the afternoon itself and the same left many students upset. Once again this year the NTA has not accepted a single challenge raised by students. “Many students had challenged two questions specifically from the Biology section and had approached the examination authority with proof. The NTA should scrap the process of challenges because students end up wasting Rs 1,000 per question that they challenge, and in the end are left dejected,” said Akruti Patel, parent of one of the medical aspirants.

Maharashtra:

Registered—2,27,659

Appeared—1,95,338

Qualified—79,974 (40.94% of those who appeared)