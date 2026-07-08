The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2027 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, with the examination likely to be spread over five to six days.

NEET UG 2027 exam likely to be held in CBT mode over 5-6 days: Report (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an Indian Express report, the exam is expected to be held at around 1,000 centres across nearly 500 cities in India and abroad. In India, the test will primarily be conducted at government institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, with nearly five lakh candidates scheduled to appear each day.

The proposed shift to CBT mode is part of a broader reform initiative by the Ministry of Education following the NEET UG paper leak controversy earlier this year. Alongside the exam format change, the Centre is also planning a comprehensive restructuring of the NTA, the autonomous body responsible for conducting NEET UG and several other national entrance examinations.

Boost Your Brainpower: Harvard's top 5 superfoods for student success

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the report, the proposed overhaul will focus on strengthening the agency's organisational structure, infrastructure, technology, and examination processes to improve transparency and efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the report, the proposed overhaul will focus on strengthening the agency's organisational structure, infrastructure, technology, and examination processes to improve transparency and efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament have also recommended granting the NTA statutory status through an Act of Parliament. The proposal was discussed during a recent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, where officials from the Ministry of Education and the NTA briefed MPs on the conduct of the June 21 NEET UG re-examination and the implementation of reforms suggested by the high-level committee headed by former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan.

Re-NEET UG result by July 20; academic session to begin on time: NTA official

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to committee members, the NTA currently functions as a registered society and lacks statutory powers, permanent manpower, and the level of institutional accountability expected of a national testing agency. They recommended converting it into a statutory body on the lines of the UGC or AICTE through legislation.

The proposed reforms come in the wake of the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The entrance examination was originally held on May 3, 2026, but was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. A fresh examination was conducted on June 21 for nearly 22 lakh candidates under heightened security arrangements.

Parliamentary committee members call for statutory status for National Testing Agency

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, a senior NTA official confirmed last week that the results of the re-NEET UG 2026 examination will be declared by July 20. While the official did not specify the exact date, they said the agency is working on a war footing to announce the results at the earliest and assured that the MBBS academic session will not be delayed.