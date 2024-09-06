13-year-old Class 5 boy found hanging in a private school hostel at Katihar in Bihar

A class 5 student was allegedly found hanging from near bathroom in a private school hostel in Bihar’s Katihar on Friday. The family of the deceased have alleged that he was murdered while the school administration has declared it a case of suicide. Police are probing the incident. A class 5 student was allegedly found hanging from near bathroom in a private school hostel in Bihar’s Katihar on Friday. (Representative image)( Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place in a private school hostel under Mansahi police station.

The 13-year-old boy, a resident of Dilarpur village under Manihari police station was living in the school hostel for three years. The father of the deceased works in a private company in Tamil Nadu.

A close relative of the deceased boy Singheshwar Mandal accused school and hostel administration of committing crime.

“They beat him to death and later hanged him to divert the case,” he alleged. He said that the hostel administration had charged the boy for stealing ₹200 and he was humiliated. However, the family had paid the amount to the school and had said not to humiliate the boy.

“Even if the boy took the decision of eliminating himself, it was due to humiliating treatment given to him on the suspicion of money theft,” he alleged and demanded stringent action against the accused.

On the other hand, station house officer (SHO) Alok Roy said, “Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but police will wait for the postmortem report.” He added the postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. SHO said so far family members have not come to lodge an FIR.