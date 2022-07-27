24th Edition of World Education Summit held at Hyderabad

The 24th Edition of the World Education Summit was held at Hyderabad on July 27, 2022.

Professor Saroj Sharma, chairperson, National Institute of Open Schooling was invited as a Keynote Speaker for the Summit.

According to a press release issued by NIOS, Professor Saroj Sharma addressed the summit and talked about the achievements of NIOS and the effects of New education policy.

While addressing the summit at Hyderabad, Prof. Saroj Sharma Chairperson, NIOS, said that after 34 years, we have a New Education Policy 2020 that focuses on Access, Equity, Quality, Skill Development and Value Education.

Professor also highlighted the good practices of NIOS especially in the areas of Vocational education, Skill development programmes, Digital platforms for all the learners and inclusive education.

She mentioned that due to the proactive and continuous efforts of NIOS in the domain of Indian Sign Language, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was awarded with the prestigious UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize in 2021.

The 24th edition of 'World Education summit' is a joint initiative of Telangana Collegiate Education & Technical Education Department, Elets Techno media and Digital Learning magazine, which is conducted to discuss the scope, opportunities and technological innovations in the rapidly evolving education sector.

