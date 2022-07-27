Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / 24th Edition of World Education Summit held at Hyderabad
news

24th Edition of World Education Summit held at Hyderabad

The 24th Edition of the World Education Summit was held at Hyderabad on July 27, 2022.
24th Edition of World Education Summit: Professor Saroj Sharma, chairperson, National Institute of Open Schooling was invited as a Keynote Speaker for the Summit.(Hand out)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The 24th Edition of the World Education Summit was held at Hyderabad on July 27, 2022.

Professor Saroj Sharma, chairperson, National Institute of Open Schooling was invited as a Keynote Speaker for the Summit.

According to a press release issued by NIOS, Professor Saroj Sharma addressed the summit and talked about the achievements of NIOS and the effects of New education policy.

While addressing the summit at Hyderabad, Prof. Saroj Sharma Chairperson, NIOS, said that after 34 years, we have a New Education Policy 2020 that focuses on Access, Equity, Quality, Skill Development and Value Education.

Professor also highlighted the good practices of NIOS especially in the areas of Vocational education, Skill development programmes, Digital platforms for all the learners and inclusive education.

She mentioned that due to the proactive and continuous efforts of NIOS in the domain of Indian Sign Language, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was awarded with the prestigious UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize in 2021.

RELATED STORIES

The 24th edition of 'World Education summit' is a joint initiative of Telangana Collegiate Education & Technical Education Department, Elets Techno media and Digital Learning magazine, which is conducted to discuss the scope, opportunities and technological innovations in the rapidly evolving education sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios education nep
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP