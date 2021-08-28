Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / 3 exams cancelled in MP after question paper leak
news

3 exams cancelled in MP after question paper leak

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB) has decided to cancel three exams, after question papers were leaked, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday.
ANI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 10:52 AM IST
3 exams cancelled in MP after question paper leak(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB) has decided to cancel three exams, after question papers were leaked, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday.

These include exams for Senior Agriculture Development Officer (SADO), Rural Agriculture Extension Officer (RAEO), and for the recruitment of nurses.

"A decision has been taken to cancel 3 exams. Exams for SADO, RAEO and recruitment of nurses have been cancelled. Question papers were leaked, after which results were not announced. The matter was investigated and exams were cancelled," Mishra said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

He further informed that some students had complained about the leak of the question paper after which an investigation was done by the technical team of State Electronics Development Corporation (SEDC) in which three out of 10 exams conducted in 2020 and 2021 were found to be leaked.

"Some students had complained after exams. After a probe by MP SEDC, it was found in a log that a question paper was leaked on February 10 for an exam on February 11. The online system was hacked and downloaded through another computer. The cancelled exams will be held again," said Mishra.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh professional examination board question paper leak education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MP schools for classes 6 to 12 will resume from September 1, says CM Chouhan

Students will not be forced to attend schools, won't be marked absent: Sisodia

'Technical education materials should be available in Hindi, local languages'

NIOS conducts workshop on NEP 2020, focussed on teacher education
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP