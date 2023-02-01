Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools: FM

Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:12 PM IST

As many as 38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. (PTI)
Presenting the last last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said a national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books.

She also said the Centre will provide 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka.

Further, the PM Awas Yojana outlay has been hiked by 66 per cent to 79,000 crore, she added.

Sitharaman also announced an increased capital outlay for infrastructure to spur private investment.

