Amity students represent India at World Finals of F1 in school competition

Students of Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi are representing India at the World Finals of the F1 in schools 2022 competition. According to a press statement, the F1 competition which started on July 10 at the Silverstone racing circuit, Northamptonshire, UK will conclude on July 15, 2022.

A team of 6 students named Quantum Racing is participating in the competition against 53 teams from 27 countries across the globe, the statement said. The team includes Divyaansh Seth, Systems and design head, Himanshu Sharma, the design engineer, Manya Bhatia, the Marketing Head, Ayushi Rout, the Resource Manager; Yajika Dagar, the Graphic Designer and Bhuvi Pandey, the Team Manager.

Formula 1’s Global Educational Initiative – F1 in Schools is the World’s largest STEM challenge in which 50 countries are included. Students of age group 9 to 19 years are eligible to participate where they have to work in teams of 3-6 to design and manufacture a miniature car out of an official model of F1 by using CAD/CAM design tools. These designed cars are then raced on a 25-metre-long track.

Not only this, but the teams participating at the competition will have to raise sponsorship and manage budgets to fund their research, travel, their accommodation, develop their brand identity, make a pit display; produce enterprise, project management and engineering portfolios.

Team Quantum has already won Champion of F1 in Schools National Finals 2021 and now they are eyeing on World Championship. When asked about their success, the team credited their success to their school and the continuous guidance and encouragement of the Dr Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of the Amity Group of Schools.

