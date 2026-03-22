Amity University collaborates with GIMS to provide training to clinical psychology students

Amity Institute of Behavioural (Health) & Allied Sciences (AIBHAS), Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida Campus, has collaborated with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida (GIMS), to provide training to clinical psychology students. Brig Rakesh Gupta, Director, GIMS felicitated by Dr S K Khatri, Dr S K Srivastava and Dr Kalpana Srivastava at Amity

The Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed in the presence of Dr S.K. Srivastav, Domain Head Education, Dr Sunil Khattri, Additional Pro VC Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Prof. (Dr.) Jayanti Pujari, Director Amity Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, researchers and scientists of Amity, read the press statement issued by the varsity.

Speaking about the collaboration, Brig. Rakesh Gupta, Director, Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida (GIMS), averred, “GIMS is glad to sign the MoU with Amity University since it will help in fostering research collaboration between the two institutions. We are certain that the hands-on training received by Amity students at GIMS will make them future-ready in the area of health and allied sciences and add immense value to their knowledge and skills.”

Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor Amity University Uttar Pradesh, said, “The historic Signing of MoU marks a significant step in our shared pursuit of excellence in healthcare and research. This partnership will open doors for collaborative research, tackling health challenges together, student exchanges and finding innovative solutions. We are proud to join hands with GIMS and are certain that our students will be benefitted immensely through this collaboration and they will achieve new breakthroughs in the area of Behavioural Health and Allied Sciences.”