Anant National University and IGNCA ink MoU to launch PG Diploma in Cultural Management

With an aim to empower students with cultural management skills, Anant National University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, to introduce a new Postgraduate Diploma Programme in Cultural Management at the university.

According to a press release by Anant NU, the partnership which aims to work towards redefining the landscape of cultural management education was formally signed at the IGNCA campus in New Delhi. (Handout)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a press release by Anant NU, the partnership which aims to work towards redefining the landscape of cultural management education was formally signed at the IGNCA campus in New Delhi.

“This program will harmonize with contemporary demands and values. AnantU's vision of nurturing 'solutionaries' is rooted in interdisciplinary and collaborative learning. Partners like IGNCA play an instrumental role in propelling our journey forward, adding invaluable depth and perspective to our endeavours,” said Professor Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of Anant National University.

The collaborative initiative according to Anant NU is not limited to the creation of a Postgraduate Diploma Programme and in the pipeline are collaborative events and future programmes related to Cultural Management and Arts Administration.

“The partnership between IGNCA and AnantU is a momentous union of two remarkable strengths. IGNCA's prolific work on the Samarangan Sutra of Raja Bhoj, an encyclopaedia on Indian Architecture, complements AnantU's internationally acclaimed architecture curriculum. This partnership promises to be of paramount significance, breathing new life into the field of Indian architecture,” said Anupa Lahiry, Regional Head for IGNCA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON