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Andhra govt, Sri Sathya Sai trust extend Ragi Java programme till 2029

Andhra govt, Sri Sathya Sai trust extend Ragi Java programme till 2029

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Vijayawada , The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed an agreement to extend the Ragi Java nutrition programme for government school children until April 2029.

Andhra govt, Sri Sathya Sai trust extend Ragi Java programme till 2029

During a meeting in Vijayawada, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding , reaffirming their commitment to student welfare.

"The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and the Andhra Pradesh government have signed an MoU to continue the Ragi Java nutrition programme for government school children until April 2029," said a press release.

Rooted in the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba, the programme has reached over 30 lakh students in nearly 44,000 government schools across Andhra Pradesh over the past three years.

The Ragi Java programme has significantly contributed to improving the health and well-being of students in government schools, said Lokesh, thanking the Trust for continuing the initiative.

The initiative aims to further strengthen student well-being, enabling children to grow into healthy and capable citizens, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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