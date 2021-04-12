Home / Education / News / As Covid-19 cases rise, Gujarat colleges shut till April 30
Colleges in Gujarat on Sunday were directed to remain shut till April 30 amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said.
APR 12, 2021
On Sunday, Gujarat reported over 5,400 Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)

All government and private colleges have been told to impart education through online mode instead of calling students to the campus, they added.

Earlier this month, schools for Classes I to IX were ordered to remain shut.

Schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were shut when the lockdown was imposed early last year, were reopened in January and February, 2021 in a phased manner.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported over 5,400 Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths.

