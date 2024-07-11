Assam Govt to revisit change in ADR exam pattern: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government will "revisit" its decision to change the pattern of recruitment examination for posts under grade 3 and 4. The state government had announced earlier this week about holding examinations for recruitment in grade 3 and 4, besides filling vacancies in different departments by April next year.(Twitter Photo)

"A govt that listens! Based on the feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change of pattern of ADRE exams and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, we have decided to revisit this issue and we will inform everyone on our decision shortly," Sarma said in a post on X.

The state government had announced earlier this week about holding examinations for recruitment in grade 3 and 4, besides filling vacancies in different departments by April next year.

Sarma had said recruitment examinations for grade 3 and 4 will be conducted in three stages - preliminary, mains and viva voce from September.

Prelims for 7,5000 grade-3 posts will be held on September 15, 22 and 29, and for 4,500 grade-4 posts on October 20 and 27, he said.

However, the announcement has drawn criticism, with many aspirants claiming that such a change in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) pattern at short notice will inconvenience them.

The ADRE for grade 3 and 4 posts were conducted for the first time in 2022 after the state assembly passed a bill allowing a single examination for recruitment in these grades as per requirements from various government departments.

