SSC GD Constable Result 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC GD Constable Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can check their roll numbers through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Constable Result 2024 declared, direct link to check roll numbers here

The written examination was conducted from February 20 to March 7 and on March 30, 2024. SSC GD provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.

SSC GD Constable Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their roll numbers by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the results page available on the home page.

Click on SSC GD Constable Result 2024 link available on the page opened.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the written test are eligible to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

SSC GD will fill up 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 are for the CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.