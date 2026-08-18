A 22-member Australian higher education delegation has visited Pune to strengthen student mobility and deepen education partnerships between Australia and India, officials said.

Australian education delegation visits Pune to strengthen India partnership

The delegation, led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the Australian government's trade and investment promotion agency, held interactions with universities and schools in Pune over the last two days as part of Austrade's Higher Education Week 2026.

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The engagements focused on understanding the evolving aspirations of Indian students, exploring academic collaborations and student pathways, and strengthening institutional ties between Australian and Indian education institutions, a release issued on Monday said.

Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade, said India was an important and valued education partner for Australia.

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"Our engagement in Pune is an opportunity to listen to students and institutions, understand their aspirations and explore how Australian and Indian education institutions can build stronger connections. We want students to see Australia not simply as a study destination, but as a place where they can discover their future self through world-class education, practical experience and global career opportunities," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The delegation showcased Australia's education offerings and opportunities for Indian students across disciplines and career pathways, while inviting students to explore study opportunities there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation showcased Australia's education offerings and opportunities for Indian students across disciplines and career pathways, while inviting students to explore study opportunities there. {{/usCountry}}

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It also explored potential academic partnerships, student pathways and curriculum engagement with educational institutions in Pune.

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Following Pune, the delegation will participate in the '10th Annual IC3 Conference and Expo' scheduled at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday, the release said.

Australia is among the leading destinations for international students, with its universities recognised globally for education quality, student experience and academic reputation, it said.

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Austrade provides trade and investment services, market information and insights, and facilitates international business connections through its global network.

It also promotes Australian education internationally, highlighting the global relevance, practicality and quality of Australian education providers, along with their focus on innovation, creativity and future-ready learning, the release added.