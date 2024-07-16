Bharti Airtel Foundation launches scholarship programme for Engineering students

To commemorate its 25-year anniversary, Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, has announced the launch of the 'Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program’. Bharti Airtel Foundation announces scholarship for Engineering students(Shutterstock)

This merit-cum-means scholarship aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds with a focus on female students, the foundation said in a press release.

Undergraduate students pursuing technology-based Engineering courses and students of five-year integrated courses in the top 50 NIRF colleges are eligible for the scholarship.

Another criterion for the scholarship is that the annual income of the family of the candidate should not be more than 8.5 lakh.

“Starting this year with 250 students, the Program is designed to scale up incrementally with its successful implementation through each cohort. The ambition is to expand reach to 4,000 scholars with an outlay of ₹100+ cr per year as the Program reaches its peak,” the foundation said.

The scholarship will cover 100 per cent of the college fees throughout the entire duration of the course.

Other benefits include a laptop and fees for the hostel and mess.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Co-Chairman of Bharti Airtel Foundation said, “As we reflect on the last 25 years, the Bharti Airtel Foundation is proud to have touched 6 million+ lives through our educational initiatives. With this pioneering Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program, we are expanding our commitment to empower students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, particularly girl students, to achieve academic excellence and pursue their dreams….”

To know more about the scholarship, visit the official website of the foundation at bhartifoundation.org/bharti-airtel-scholarship