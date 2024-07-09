AICTE announces scholarships for girls in BBA, BCA & BMS courses

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday announced scholarships to increase the participation of girls in the fields of management and computer application after engineering. Scholarships were announced for meritorious female students from economically weaker sections in the BBA, BCA and BMS courses with ₹7.5 crore to be spent annually on this scheme. This is for the first time that AICTE is approving the teaching of BBA, BCA and BMS courses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the information shared by the AICTE, admissions to the BBA, BCA and BMS courses will also be carried out under the AICTE from the 2024-25 academic session. This is for the first time that AICTE is approving the teaching of BBA, BCA and BMS courses. So far, three programmes have been approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) so that female students from AICTE-affiliated colleges can avail the benefits of the scholarship.

“The number of girls has increased significantly due to availability of additional engineering seats and scholarships. For this reason, emphasis will now be placed on increasing the participation of girls in the fields of management and computer application. From the 2024-25 academic session, more than 3,000 meritorious BBA, BCA and BMS students from economically weaker sections will be awarded scholarships. In this, they will be paid ₹25,000 annually,” said a senior AICTE official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the number of girls is steadily increasing due to various schemes in the field of engineering. In 2019, the number of girls was 29% which rose to 30% in 2020 and 36% in 2021. There has been a sizeable increase in the number of girls in the last two years. In the year 2022, the number of girls in courses such as diploma in engineering and engineering undergraduate courses (40%) increased to 29%.