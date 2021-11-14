Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar women to get 1 lakh incentive after clearing UPSC, BPSC prelims exams
news

Bihar women to get 1 lakh incentive after clearing UPSC, BPSC prelims exams

Online applications for the scheme are being accepted and it will continue till December 3.
Bihar women to get 1 lakh incentive after clearing UPSC, BPSC prelims exams(HT File)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 04:23 PM IST
PTI | , Patna

The Bihar government on Saturday announced that general category women aspirants of central and state civil services examinations will get a lump sum amount of 1 lakh as an incentive after clearing the preliminary exams.

The Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC) of the state government would provide the candidates with the amount for preparing for the main examination and interview, an official said.

“The government has started this scheme to encourage performance of women of Bihar in the Union Public Service Commission and Bihar Public Service Commission exams. Women who have been successful in the preliminary exams of UPSC or BPSC conducted in 2021 can apply for it”, WCDC Managing Director Harjot Kaur Bamhara told reporters.

The incentive will be provided to those women candidates who have not received financial assistance or grants under civil services encouragement schemes in the past, she said.

Earlier, only the aspirants belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes were given incentives. Now, the state government has extended the scheme to the rest of the woman aspirants in the state.



“This amount ( 1 lakh) would be lump sum so that candidates do not face problems in preparing for the main examination. The government will directly transfer the amount to the bank account of the candidate,” Bamhara said.

Online applications for the scheme are being accepted and it will continue till December 3, she said. 

Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in upsc upsc.gov.in
