BML Munjal University, a Hero Group initiative, conducts 8th convocation ceremony, 366 students graduate

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 28, 2023 04:09 PM IST

More than 95% of the students were placed with renowned companies with attractive packages and 125+ companies visited the campus during the placement season

BML Munjal University, a Hero Group initiative, conducted its 8th convocation ceremony on September 23 for the class of 2023 in Gurugram. 366 students graduated post-completion of various academic programmes such as BTech, BCom (Hons), BA Eco (Hons), BBA & MBA and PhD programmes. Ms Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals was the Chief Guest of the ceremony, informed the University in a press release.

According to the University, 125 students received degrees across BTech programmes, 237 students received degrees across MBA, BBA, BCom (Hons) and BA Economics (Hons) programmes and four students received their PhD degrees. Additionally, seven meritorious students from diverse disciplines were honoured with the Academic Excellence Medal.

In recognition of Ms Shobana Kamineni for her contributions to healthcare innovation and women's empowerment, the Chancellor, Sunil Kant Munjal, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Shyam Menon conferred upon her an Honorary Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa), the press release said.

More than 95% of the students were placed with renowned companies with attractive packages and 125+ companies visited the campus during the placement season, informed the University.

