British Council announces fully funded scholarships for women in STEM, applications ongoing
British Council is offering fully funded scholarships for women in STEM. The application process for the same is ongoing.
British Council is offering fully funded scholarships for women in STEM for the academic year 2026-27. The program aims to expand opportunities for women in STEM, strengthen female leadership in science and innovation, and foster a more diverse and gender- representative STEM ecosystem.
Under this program, 25 fully funded postgraduate scholarships are available to applicants from South Asia, including India, in partnership with five UK universities - University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, University of Manchester, Queen Mary University of London and Brunel University London. The scholarships are designed to support women with strong academic potential who aspire to build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, develop leadership capabilities, and contribute meaningfully to research, innovation, and development in their home countries.
The scholarship of £40,000 will be provided to women which includes full tuition fees, living stipends, travel and visa costs, health coverage fees, and English language support where required.
According to a press statement issued by British Council, the program supports long-term career development through access to UK alumni networks, providing scholars with opportunities to build international connections, collaborate across borders, and continue contributing to innovation and knowledge exchange well beyond the duration of their studies.
This fully funded scholarship program offers 90 scholarships to eligible applicants across 30 countries.
The registration process is ongoing and women students who want to get this fully funded scholarship can check the details on the official website of British Council.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
