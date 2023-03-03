British Council STEM Scholarships 2023-24 announced for women scholars

British Council has announced British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM for year 2023-24. The Council is offering 26 scholarships and Fellowships reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries.

As per a press release issued by British Council, the selected scholars from India will be able to pursue a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university. The scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers and English language support. The scholarships will also provide the scholars a long-lasting platform to connect with the UK through active engagement in the alumni network and inspire the next generation of women in STEM.

The scholarships will be awarded to the students on the basis of merit with no country specific cap. This will also enable the women scholars to promote research and innovation in their home country through their exposure to the expertise in the UK’s renowned STEM fields.

As part of the programme, Indian women STEM scholars can apply for master’s courses and Early Academic Fellowships across 21 UK universities in courses like Computer Science, Data Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering, Medicine, Public Health, Machine Learning, Robotics, Information Technology, Renewable Energy & Energy Management and many more, according to the press statement.

In academic year 2022-23, 21 Indian women had received the scholarship and are currently studying in the UK.