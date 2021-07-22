Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Cabinet approves establishment of Central University in Ladakh: Anurag Thakur
news

Cabinet approves establishment of Central University in Ladakh: Anurag Thakur

The cabinet has approved the establishment of a Central University in the union territory of Ladakh, at a cost of ₹750 crore, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur informed today, July 22.
Written by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Union cabinet approves establishment of Central University in Ladakh(PTI)

"This will address regional imbalances in higher education level and promote overall growth and development of the union territory," he said.

A central university will address regional imbalances in higher education level and stimulate intellectual current within the union territory, he added.

The cabinet has also approved an integrated multi-purpose Corporation in Ladakh. The corporation will help in infrastructure cooperation and will act as the main construction agency in the Union Territory, the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on last Independence Day had announced that a new university would be established in Ladakh. The Union finance Minister had also announced about it in the Budget Speech 2021-22.

Topics
ladakh division
