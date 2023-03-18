CBSE asks schools not to start academic session before April

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular asking schools to strictly follow its calendar and not to start the academic session before April 1 each year.

The board said some schools have started their academic session early this year.

“Attempting to complete an entire year's worth of I coursework in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of the learning, leading to anxiety and burnout,” the board said in the circular.

Further, the board said, it little or no time to carry out extracurricular activities like life skills, value education, health and physical education, work education and community service. These activities are as important as academics, CBSE said.

“The Principals and Heads of Institutions of the schools affiliated with the Board are, therefore, advised to refrain from beginning academic sessions before April 1st each year and strictly follow Academic Session from 1st April to 31 March,” the circular reads.

