CBSE eases admission process for students migrating from foreign boards

In an attempt to make it convenient for students migrating from foreign boards to take admission in its affiliated schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that such students need not seek approval from the Board for admission to schools.

“In the post period of corona pandemic, many families are shifting to India because of various reasons. Therefore many students studying abroad in foreign boards are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE. As admissions are given to students of other boards based on the equivalency of classes of two different boards, hence every time when students are shifting from foreign boards to the CBSE, they are applying through school to the CBSE to accord them approval to seek admission in classes 9 to 12 based on the equivalency,” the CBSE has said.

In order to make it easier for such students and their parents, the CBSE has asked to follow the examination bye-laws in which it has set equivalency with various boards.

If the name of the foreign board is not available in the list, the Board says, the schools can provisionally provide admission and for confirmation, a request could be sent to CBSE.

