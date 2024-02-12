CBSE identifies 30 fake twitter handles using its name & logo, cautions public not to fall prey to misinformation

The Central Board of Secondary Education has identified 30 fake social media handles that have been using the name and logo of CBSE intending to mislead the general public on multi-blogging site X. CBSE lists out 30 fake social media handles using its name and logo on multi-blogging site X.

In an official notice, the CBSE clarified and cautioned the public to follow only its official X handle - @cbseindia29 for verified and authentic information about the education board.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: TS ICET 2024: Registration process begins on March 7; check schedule here

Among the 30 fake social media handles include:

@Cbse_official

@cbseboard

@CBSEupdates

@CBSE_HQ

@CbseExam

@cbsecancelexams

The CBSE informed that appropriate action is being initiated against the fake social media handles, adding that the board will not be responsible for any information given by any other source using the name and logo of CBSE on social media platforms accessed by the public.

Check the notice here.