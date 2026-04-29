...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

CBSE refutes OSM glitch claims, says Class 12 students can expect results in third week of May

CBSE refutes OSM glitch claims, says Class 12 students can expect results in third week of May

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 02:11 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday refuted a media report on glitches and delays in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under its On-Screen Marking system, asserting that the process is working "perfectly" and is on schedule.

CBSE refutes OSM glitch claims, says Class 12 students can expect results in third week of May

Speaking to PTI, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said students can expect results in the third week of May, as indicated earlier.

He said a media report flagging technical issues in the newly introduced system is "far away from facts".

"My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation," Bhardwaj said, adding the board is "so proud" of the rollout of the full-scale On Screen Marking system this year.

"I refute each and every thing which has been stated in some media news portal. These are false and everything is perfectly fine. We are so proud that we have started this process," he said.

Highlighting the feedback from evaluators, Bhardwaj said teachers are expressing satisfaction with the system.

The board conducts Class 10 and 12 examinations annually in India and 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
cbse new delhi
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / CBSE refutes OSM glitch claims, says Class 12 students can expect results in third week of May
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.