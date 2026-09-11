CBSE schools in Himachal to have distinct uniform based on green colour scheme; Sukhu stresses quality education

A meeting of the Education Department regarding the finalisation of dress codes for teachers, uniforms for students and the colour scheme for buildings of CBSE schools was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

CBSE schools in Himachal to have distinct uniform based on green colour scheme

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It was decided in the meeting that students of the CBSE schools would have a distinct uniform based on a green colour scheme. The female teachers of these schools will wear a light lilac purple dress while male teachers will wear light blue trousers and shirts. The buildings of these schools will be painted in olive green and sand beige shades.

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It was also decided that the dress code for teachers would be neat, formal, modest and professional, with minimal accessories. Teachers will also be required to wear their identity cards while on duty.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to providing quality education in the schools and ensuring that students have access to quality educational facilities closer to their homes. The state government had released Rs. 80 crore for the development of necessary infrastructure in the CBSE schools and strengthening facilities for students and teachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to providing quality education in the schools and ensuring that students have access to quality educational facilities closer to their homes. The state government had released Rs. 80 crore for the development of necessary infrastructure in the CBSE schools and strengthening facilities for students and teachers. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that an additional Rs. 5 crore would also be released for these schools to further improve the educational environment and ensure that students receive quality education at their doorsteps.

MLAs Suresh Kumar, Chander Shekhar and Neeraj Nayyar; Member, HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Vijay Pal Singh, Secretary, Education Rakesh Kanwar, Director, School Education Ashish Kohli and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

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Earlier on Sunday, Forty-four meritorious BTech students from engineering colleges of Himachal Pradesh have left for the Japan International Exposure Tour-2026 with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and extending his best wishes.

The international exposure tour is being organised from September 6 to 12 by the Department of Technical Education. It is the second international exposure tour being organised by the department. (ANI)