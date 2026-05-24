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CBSE to issues refunds to students overcharged due to glitches in class 12 post-result process

CBSE to issues refunds to students overcharged due to glitches in class 12 post-result process

Published on: May 24, 2026 12:37 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday said it will issue refunds to students who were overcharged during the class 12 post-result process due to technical issues.

CBSE to issues refunds to students overcharged due to glitches in class 12 post-result process

This comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a detailed report from the CBSE over complaints of technical glitches faced by students during the re-evaluation process.

In a notice, the CBSE said that on May 21 and 22, certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books, it said.

"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," it said.

The CBSE said that in all cases of excess payment, the "exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment".

"Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
central board of secondary education new delhi
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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