CBSE waives exam, registration fee for students who lost parents due to Covid
CBSE waives exam, registration fee for students who lost parents due to Covid

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to waive exam fee and registration fee of those students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 and has asked schools to provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:53 PM IST
CBSE waives exam, registration fee for those who lost their parents due to Covid

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to waive exam fee and registration fee of those students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 and has asked schools to provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view of its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the exam fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/ adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the Board has said.

Currently, the schools have been asked to send the list of candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 till September 30 without late fees and till October 9 with late fees.

This is a special measure for academic session 2021-2022, the Board has said.

In another related development, the CBSE has decided to conduct two sets of board exams. One exam will be held between November and December and the other between March and April 2022, for students in Class 10 and 12 in the current academic session 2021-22 to prepare for any “unprecedented situation” that could arise because of the Covid-19 pandemic next year, the Board has said.

