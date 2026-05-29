Bhubaneswar, The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday lauded the Central Board of Secondary Education's decision to implement the three-language policy, terming it as a significant step towards preserving the linguistic diversity of the country.

CBSE''s three-language policy significant step towards preserving linguistic diversity: ABVP

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In view of the continuously increasing inter-state migration for employment and higher education across the country, knowledge of Indian languages will prove immensely beneficial for students in shaping their future, ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the ABVP national executive council meeting here.

"The decision taken by the CBSE to fully implement the three-language policy is a positive step towards the Indianisation of education and the strengthening of national unity," he said.

The ABVP believes that along with the study of languages, board examinations should also be conducted in accordance with the three-language framework so that this policy can be implemented more effectively, he said.

Certainly, after its implementation, he said, the new policy will emerge as a "milestone in strengthening Indian languages and preserving the country's linguistic diversity".

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{{^usCountry}} ABVP views this initiative as an important instrument for qualitative transformation in education and strengthening national integration, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ABVP views this initiative as an important instrument for qualitative transformation in education and strengthening national integration, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, detailed discussions would be held on the effective implementation of the National Education Policy, the promotion of Indian languages, and various dimensions of the three-language policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, detailed discussions would be held on the effective implementation of the National Education Policy, the promotion of Indian languages, and various dimensions of the three-language policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The meeting will also deliberate upon necessary suggestions and the future course of action regarding this subject, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting will also deliberate upon necessary suggestions and the future course of action regarding this subject, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} More than 400 ABVP representatives from across the country gathered here to participate in the three-day national executive council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 400 ABVP representatives from across the country gathered here to participate in the three-day national executive council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, the student leaders will hold deliberations on the prevailing national scenario, education system, role of youths, national security, social and economic issues, organisational review and expansion, and contemporary challenges, another ABVP leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, the student leaders will hold deliberations on the prevailing national scenario, education system, role of youths, national security, social and economic issues, organisational review and expansion, and contemporary challenges, another ABVP leader said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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