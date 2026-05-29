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CBSE''s three-language policy significant step towards preserving linguistic diversity: ABVP

CBSE''s three-language policy significant step towards preserving linguistic diversity: ABVP

Updated on: May 29, 2026 05:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday lauded the Central Board of Secondary Education's decision to implement the three-language policy, terming it as a significant step towards preserving the linguistic diversity of the country.

CBSE''s three-language policy significant step towards preserving linguistic diversity: ABVP

In view of the continuously increasing inter-state migration for employment and higher education across the country, knowledge of Indian languages will prove immensely beneficial for students in shaping their future, ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the ABVP national executive council meeting here.

"The decision taken by the CBSE to fully implement the three-language policy is a positive step towards the Indianisation of education and the strengthening of national unity," he said.

The ABVP believes that along with the study of languages, board examinations should also be conducted in accordance with the three-language framework so that this policy can be implemented more effectively, he said.

Certainly, after its implementation, he said, the new policy will emerge as a "milestone in strengthening Indian languages and preserving the country's linguistic diversity".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad central board of secondary education bhubaneswar
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