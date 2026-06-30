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Chaos at Jaipur exam centre as students allege delay in question paper distribution

The rukkas started after some candidates received the question papers, while those seated on the 2nd, 3rd floors were left waiting for a considerable period.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 10:59 am IST
Written by Papri Chanda
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High drama unfolded at RPMC Prabha Devi Memorial examination centre after students allegedly did not receive their question papers on time, triggering protests and vandalism.

Chaos at Jaipur exam centre as students allege delay in question paper distribution(AFP)

The rukkas started after some candidates received the question papers as scheduled, while those seated on the second and third floors were left waiting for a considerable period. Despite repeated requests to the examination staff, the question papers were not distributed promptly.

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Due to the delay in receiving question papers, the affected students could not take the exam.

Those who could not take the exam started throwing chairs, papers and other items across the college. They also broke various items, such as an air cooler, tables, chairs, and so on.

 
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