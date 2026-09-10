Chhattisgarh to generate 2 lakh jobs through industries, over 15,000 govt recruitments done: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday outlined an ambitious roadmap to bridge public and private sector hiring, stating that the state has set a broader target of creating at least two lakh jobs for youth through industrial expansion.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Handout)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Announcing the initiative during an official event in Raipur, the Chief Minister said, "In the coming period, our goal is to provide employment to at least two lakh sons and daughters through industries. Our Skill Development Minister, Guru Khushwant Saheb, is going to organise a job fair soon, in which nearly 3,000 sons and daughters will secure jobs through private industries. In this way, the Chhattisgarh government is working to connect our youth with employment in both the government and private sectors."

Delhi govt to bring policy regulating PGs, coaching institutes within a month

The Chief Minister made the remarks while distributing appointment letters to 21 newly recruited personnel in the Town and Country Planning Department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the state's hiring record in government departments over the past two-and-a-half years, the Chief Minister cited recruitments across key administration portfolios. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the state's hiring record in government departments over the past two-and-a-half years, the Chief Minister cited recruitments across key administration portfolios. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Delhi Plans New PG Law: Mandatory licences, rent caps, security norms for students – complete list here

"Our government is completing two and a half years, and we are continuously fulfilling Modi's Guarantee. Regarding government jobs, so far we have made over 15,000 appointments across various departments, more than 7,000 in the Police Department, approximately 3,000 in the Education Department, more than 1,200 in the Electricity Department, and have also provided appointments in the PHE and Cooperative departments. Continuous vacancies are also being advertised," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Emphasising the growing role of the Town and Country Planning Department, Sai noted that structured urban management is vital as towns expand rapidly.

Maharashtra warns junior colleges against offline, unauthorised Class 11 admissions

"As you know, the responsibility of the Town and Country Planning Department has increased significantly today. Earlier, in villages, people used to build houses anywhere along the roadside, but today urbanisation is growing rapidly, and people are building houses in a planned manner. Today, it is a matter of good fortune that we are presenting appointment letters to 21 sons and daughters; this will certainly provide great support in organising and strengthening urbanisation in our state," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Exhorting the new inductees to discharge their responsibilities with honesty and integrity, the Chief Minister further said, “I expect all newly appointed colleagues to perform your duties with honesty and dedication, and contribute toward realising the dream of a Developed Chhattisgarh and a Developed India. The Prime Minister, with the core mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," is building a strong and prosperous India, taking along 140 crore citizens. We too are working according to the vision document of "Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047", in which the cooperation of every resident of Chhattisgarh is essential. Once again, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the newly appointed sons and daughters and their parents, and also thank the department.” (ANI)