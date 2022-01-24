Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / CISCE releases notice regarding NCERT SWAYAM courses for Classes 11 and 12
news

CISCE releases notice regarding NCERT SWAYAM courses for Classes 11 and 12

CISCE releases notice regarding enrolment to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) SWAYAM courses for Class 11 and 12 students.
ISC Class 11 and 12 students can visit https://ciet.nic.in/swayam-moocs and avail free online courses offered in Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology subjects.(cisce.org)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 08:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released a notice on Monday, January 24, 2022, regarding the enrolment to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) SWAYAM courses for Class 11 and 12 students. The last date of enrolment to the courses is March 31, 2022.

According to the official notice, “The Ministry of Education, Government of India, launched a platform for offering Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) that is popularly known as SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) on July 09, 2017. NCERT has been offering online courses for the School Education system in 11 subject areas for classes 11 and 12.”

“In the current cycle, the NCERT is offering 28 MOOCs in 11 subjects for students of classes 11 and 12 from December 20, 2021 to May 31, 2022,” the notice read.

ISC Class 11 and 12 students can visit https://ciet.nic.in/swayam-moocs and avail free online courses offered in Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology subjects.

RELATED STORIES

How to Enroll in NCERT SWAYAM Courses

1. Visit the SWAYAM portal at https://swayam.gov.in/

2. Click on Sign-In on Homepage and Register using credentials

3. Once Registered, Click on link ‘Continue with SWAYAM’ on the Homepage

4. Click on ‘Secondary and Sr. Secondary Courses (NCERT)’

5. A new page will open

6. Click on the desired Course

7. The Course Page will open

8. Click on ‘Enroll the Course on SWAYAM’

9. You are enrolled

Students can access the courses and take final assessments after each module to receive certificates.

“Keeping the current scenario of Covid-19, these online courses can support continuous learning of students in virtual mode,” the Board suggested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce ncert
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP