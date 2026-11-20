The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday said it has found serious deficiencies in basic infrastructure, sanitation, safety and educational facilities during social audits of 20 government schools across four districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

CJP audits 20 govt schools in 4 UP districts, flags lack of basic facilities (AP/Representational Image)

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CJP co-convenor Saurav Das led a delegation to inspect government schools in Hapur as part of the outfit's "School Thik Karo" campaign, while its Western Uttar Pradesh team simultaneously conducted inspections in Meerut, Saharanpur and Pilibhit.

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The audits covered 20 schools through physical inspections, using a standardised questionnaire covering 10 areas, including infrastructure, teacher availability, government entitlements, midday meals, safety and accessibility.

According to the findings released by the CJP, six of the nine schools assessed for drinking-water facilities lacked safe drinking water. At least 10 schools reported non-functional or poorly-maintained toilets, while seven lacked accessibility facilities, such as ramps and accessible toilets.

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The audit further found that 12 schools lacked functional computers and eight did not have functional libraries. Ten schools reported inadequate playground or boundary-wall facilities.

The inspections also flagged damaged and cracked roofs, unsafe entry gates, inadequate security arrangements and shortages of teaching and support staff. In one school, children were reportedly attending classes in a veranda due to insufficient classroom space.

In Hapur, the delegation led by Das, accompanied by CJP district in-charge Azad Mohit, joint secretary (organisation) Balkrishna Shukla and policy lead and spokesperson Mehr Pasricha, inspected three schools and submitted a representation to the basic shiksha adhikari seeking immediate corrective action.

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At one of the schools, which has 176 students, the team reported unsafe building conditions, dysfunctional toilets, the absence of drinking water and inadequate support staff. Volunteers at another school were informed that there was no regular sweeper and cleaning was carried out only once a week.

In Saharanpur's Fatehpur Jat, the audit found inadequate drinking water, dirty toilets and the absence of functional computers and library facilities.

Inspections in Pilibhit flagged schools without drinking water, functional toilets and playground facilities, besides concerns over unsafe entry arrangements.

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Three schools recorded the student attendance at below 80 per cent on the day of the inspection, the CJP said.

It said while several schools reported timely distribution of textbooks and uniforms and a regular provision of midday meals, these entitlements have not translated into adequate basic infrastructure.

The representation submitted in Hapur sought immediate rectification of drinking-water and sanitation deficiencies, repairs to unsafe infrastructure, adequate teaching and support staff, and improvements in educational facilities.

The CJP said its "School Thik Karo" campaign would continue through physical inspections and community participation, with the findings being placed before the authorities concerned for time-bound action.

It said the campaign is aimed at holding the government accountable for providing the resources and infrastructure required for public education and is not intended to target teachers or school staff.