True to its vision of having fun while learning, HT School hosted ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, which commenced with the Preliminary round on January 23, 2022, and concluded with the Grand Finale on January 26, 2022, at 3 PM (IST).

The Quiz saw 50,611 students of Grades 1 to 12, from across the globe, register for this Quiz on HT School. Students from 32 countries and 5 continents registered for the quiz. There was participation from UAE, Singapore, UK, Canada, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Mozambique, South Africa, Switzerland, Guatemala, Ethiopia, Ghana, Vietnam, Nigeria, Mexico, Tanzania, and the US, to name a few. A total of 32,644 students participated in the Prelims conducted on the Quizizz platform, on January 23, 2022. Quizizz, a popular teacher-powered learning and engagement platform was the technology partner for the event.

The Finale rightly commenced with the National Anthem, to celebrate India’s 72nd Republic Day. Dr. Navin Jayakumar then expounded the 50 questions of the Preliminary round, which gave budding quizzers a chance to learn something new and exciting and encourage them to participate in future quizzing events.

The Finale saw 175 contestants competing to win the title. There were 150 Finalists from the Senior Category (Grades 6 to 12) and, as a surprise twist, the Quizmasters decided to include the top 25 students from the Junior Category (Grades 1 to 5). The Finalists were chosen based on their performance in the Prelims.

Class Act 2022: HT Republic Day Quiz concludes on high note with grand finale

The Finale was hosted by celebrated Quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. Dr. Navin is the founding member of The Quiz Foundation of India and is also the Quizmaster for reputed national quizzes, such as the Landmark Quiz, the Murugappa Madras Quotient School Quiz and the Rotary Galaxy Science and Technology Quiz to name a few. Avinash Mudaliar from HT Labs is a renowned Quizmaster with decades of quizzing experience. The EY Knowledge Quiz, Microsoft Bhasha India and GIM Wizbiz are a few among the several national quizzes that he has hosted.

The Finale had 30 questions, and the Quizmasters tested the Finalists on a variety of topics, ranging from science and popular culture to sports and general knowledge! It was a field day for the budding quizzers as they were well-prepared to face the Quizmasters’ fun and brain-tickling questions. The Junior Champions loved the question “Which song about a fish (two words) has become the first YouTube video to be viewed 10 billion times?” with several humming to the popular tune of “Baby Shark”. The Finalists found the question, “In Mathematics, the Lazy Caterer’s Sequence (also known as the central polygonal numbers) describes the maximum number of pieces of a circle (like a pizza) that can be made with a given number of straight cuts. For example, 1 cut: 2 pieces; 2 cuts: 4 pieces. What is the maximum number of pieces that can be made with 3 cuts?” a little tricky, with the top-performers all geared to learn about the Lazy Caterer’s Sequence post the quiz; the answer was 7!

At the end of the Finale, the 40 winners of the Junior Category (Grades 1 to 5) were announced, based on their performance in the Prelims. The winner of the Junior Category, Bhuvana Kumar Gopal of Grade 2, St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram, will be awarded an Amazon voucher of Rs. 10,000. The first runner-up of the Junior Category, Ayushman Ghosh of Grade 2, South Point School, Kolkata will receive an Amazon voucher of Rs. 5,000 and the second runner-up, DhruvaMeghashyam Shirodkar of Grade 3 from Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School,Thane, will receive an Amazon voucher of Rs. 3,000. The Junior Champions, from ranks 4 to 40, will also be awarded Amazon vouchers ranging from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 500, depending on their ranks.

The winners of ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, will be declared on the HT School ClassAct 2022 Event Page in 2 working days. The winner of ClassAct 2022 will be awarded an Amazon voucher of Rs. 15,000. The first runner-up will receive an Amazon voucher of Rs. 10,000, and the second runner-up will receive an Amazon voucher of Rs. 5,000. The winners from ranks 4 to 40, will also be awarded Amazon vouchers ranging from Rs. 2500 to Rs. 1000, depending on their ranks. A whopping ₹ 1.50 lakh worth of Amazon vouchers were up for grabs!

The Finalists had a wonderful time and so did the Quizmasters! To quote Dr. Navin, one of the Quizmasters, “It’s wonderful to see the students raring to go and all set for many more quizzes on HT School!”

The Grand Finale was live streamed on the HT School ClassAct Event 2022 page and the official YouTube channel of HT School to allow quiz enthusiasts from across the globe to join in the fun! The audience members also had a good time answering the Audience Questions, with hundreds of responses received. The winners of the “Quiz & Win Audience Questions” will be declared on the HT School ClassAct 2022 Event Page in 2 working days.

Post the Finale, the Quizmasters interacted with the top performers and posed questions on what the students liked best. It was encouraging to hear their feedback! “It’s been an overwhelming response! I’ve never seen such a turnout my entire life! This is not a winner-takes-it-all quiz, it caters more to the masses.” says Avinash Mudaliar, one of the Quizmasters.

While the curtains fall on ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, it’s with the promise that HT School will be synonymous with Quizzing in the months and the years to come!