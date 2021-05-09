Covid-19: Uttarakhand declares summer vacations in schools till June 30

Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced summer vacations in schools till June 30, in wake of the spread of the Covid-19 cases.

"In view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, summer vacation has been declared till 30 June 2021 in all government, non-government, private, day boarding schools run in the state", State Education Secretary R Sundaram told ANI.

"During this period, if schools wish to conduct extra classes, they are allowed to do so via online mode of teaching only", he said.

Uttarakhand's Department of Education on Friday announced summer vacation in all higher education institutes from May 7-June 12, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the state education department announced that all colleges and universities will remain closed from May 3 until further orders.

In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government extended the 'Corona curfew' in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts till May 10.

