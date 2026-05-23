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CPI(M) MP raises concerns over CBSE's digital evaluation, seeks intervention

CPI(M) MP raises concerns over CBSE's digital evaluation, seeks intervention

Published on: May 23, 2026 05:22 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Rajya Sabha leader of the CPI, John Brittas, wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, raising concerns over the CBSE Class-12 On-Screen Marking system, alleging blurred scanned answer scripts, inconsistencies in evaluation and technical problems in the revaluation process.

CPI(M) MP raises concerns over CBSE's digital evaluation, seeks intervention

In his letter to Pradhan, Brittas referred to an earlier representation sent on May 21 and said additional complaints and documentary material have emerged from students, parents, teachers and academics across the country regarding the transparency and reliability of the evaluation mechanism.

He cited concerns over blurred or partially-illegible scanned answer sheets, alleged omission of step-marking in subjects, such as Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and continuing technical difficulties in the revaluation and answer-sheet access portal.

The MP said several students have reported that the scanned answer scripts made available through the Central Board of Secondary Education's portal are blurred or partially unreadable, making it difficult to verify the correctness of evaluation. He said students are questioning how fair assessment can be ensured if the scripts themselves are inadequately legible during digital evaluation, adding that such concerns undermine confidence in the examination process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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