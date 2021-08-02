Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Decision on reopening of schools only after Aug 15: Minister

Minister A Namassivayam on Monday said the Puducherry government would decide on re- opening schools and colleges in the Union Territory after consulting the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy after August 15.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Decision on reopening of schools only after Aug 15: Minister

The Home and Education Minister, in a press statement, said he held a meeting with educational officials to discuss about COVID-19 and its third wave. He said the government has decided not to re-open the schools and colleges for now.

"A meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister will be held after August 15 to decide on re-opening of the schools and colleges," he said.

All educational institutions remained shut for the last several months owing to the pandemic.

